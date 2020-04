Koroonaviirust põdenud naine avaldab kaks tegevust, mis aitasid tal sümptomeid leevendada

Quarantine day 33... So, here's where I am at. I have had all the suspicious symptoms for 36+ hours. This morning my cough and shortness of breath got a lot worse so I called my Dr. who told me to call the health department for testing. I did. They said I sounded too bad to come there and to go straight to the ED. Which I did. The Emergency room doctor said it is "presumed positive Covid 19" my O2 was holding between 92-93 so they said I should go home and self isolate and I should call EMS if my lips turn blue. I am so tired of hearing this is a hoax or "just a flu" it isn't. It's real and it's serious. I can't remember ever feeling this bad before. Just walking from the bed to the X-ray room was enough to completely exhaust me. While I was there I could hear the calls coming in from EMS, they were scary is all I will say. There are so many more cases than are being reported. I don't want to add to the hysteria but please take it seriously and stay home.

