Hittsarja «Parks and Recreation» tiim tuleb taas kokku üheks eriliseks episoodiks

This is LITERALLY the best day ever. 💚 On Thursday, #ParksAndRec is returning to NBC and The @paleycenter Salutes Parks and Recreation and "A Parks and Recreation Special". Together with @StateFarm and @subaru_usa, we're raising money for @FeedingAmerica. https://t.co/CYgzmw7sYg pic.twitter.com/SPXwJl5elU