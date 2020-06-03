Rootslanna loobus alkoholist: vaata, mis ta kehaga juhtus!

Me kõik teame, kui halvasti alkohol kehale ja vaimule pikas perspektiivis mõjub. See hävitab maksa, suurendab südameinfarkti võimalust, põhjustab insulti ja mitmesuguste vähivormide riski, nõrgestab immuunsust - üldiselt võib seda nimekirja võib loetlema jäädagi, kirjutab Best Life.
Värske uuring leidis, et isegi vaid üks alkohoolne jook päevas võib lühendada eluiga.
Paljud tahavad vähendada alkoholitarbimist, kuid ollakse kahtleval seisukohal, kas see lühiajaliselt kehale mingit tulemust annab. Rootsi suunamudija, kes ise kutsub end Jelly Devote’iks näitab fotodel, millised muutused võivad kehas toimuda, kui loobuda alkoholist.
Nagu paljud noored, nii pidutses ka rootslanna omal ajal palju: jõi õlut ja kanget siidrit vähemalt kolm korda nädalas. Nüüd 27-aastasena joob ta üle ühe nädala vaid klaasikese veini või šampanjat ja näeb uskumatult hea välja.
«See, kuidas ma välja näen, end tunnen ja oma elu elan, on väga palju muutunud,” kirjutas kaunitar oma Instagrami postituses. «Ma pole kunagi end paremini tundnud, mul on asjad tasakaalus. Ma söön sõõrikut 🍩 millele järgneb salat 🥗 ma ei tarbi alkoholi 🍷liiga tihti, joon vett 💦 ja mis kõige tähtsam, olen end taas armastama hakanud.»
GIVEAWAY 200£ to spend 💸‼️ . If you buy any of my programs during the month May you have the chances to win 200£ to spend on any online store of your choice 🤍🤩 . All you have to do is; 1️⃣ Buy any of my programs before May is up 2️⃣ Comment down below 👇 that your in and tag 2 friends . That’s it 🙌 . We will pick a winner 1st of June (we will ofc check so you have got one of my programs and not just commented🙈🙏) . LETS GO LADIES 😍🙌❣️
Jelly Devote ei tea täpselt, kui palju ta varem kaalus, sest vihkas end nii palju, et ei suutnud kunagi kaalule astuda. Samuti ei tea ta täpselt, kui palju nüüd kaalub, sest nagu ta ütleb: «kaalunumber ei oma tähtsust, sina oled oluline. Kuidas sina end oma kehas tunned.»
Veel ühes enne/pärast inspireerivas postituses motiveeris suunamudija mõistma, et tervislike valikute tegemisel võid vananedes palju parem välja näha. «Armasta end koguaeg, mitte ainult siis, kui oled oma kaalunumbri eesmärgi saavutanud,» ütleb naine. Siin fotol näitab ta, kuidas enesekindlus ja õige poos võivad keha seksikaks muuta.
NOT SEXY VS SEXY 🧐🤨?! . Okay first off all. I don’t like using the word sexy 🤭 but I was half way through my “sexy” morning coffee ☕️ pic.. when I got bored 🤓 . And then I realised, why is left considered “not sexy” and right is “sexy”?! 🧐 . Both are the same bodies, same “sexy ness” (I’ve never used the word sexy this much 😅). . Being sexy comes from so much more then how you look 👀 confidence is sexy, intelligence is sexy, ambition is sexy! There is so much more then a certain look about you that makes you sizzling HOT 🔥 gurl 😍❤️ . So don’t let anyone ever tell you anything other than that you are sexy just by beeing YOU! 🙌😍😘 . Ps. I’m done with using the words sexy now 😅😂 . Tag someone YOU think is SEXY!!😍❤️🔥 . ...now I’m done 😂🙌 . #ibs #transform #weightloss #transformation #beforeandafter #notsexy #fit #fitspo #fitness
#tbt Okay. So this was TOO GOOD to not upload. 😂🙌🏻 . Clearly there is such thing as a good photo and a bad photo. 😩 . . I'm not feeling myself today, my stomach is a bit of a mess #ibs 😤 and was gonna take some photos and took the photo to the right 💁🏼 and then I was just like nah. Which resulted in photo to the left. 😂 . I'm obviously doing my least flattering photo pose, fun thing is, don't know what happen to my face 😂💁🏼 but that's how I feel on the inside today since my body won't cooperate! . . And when I looked on the photos I was chocked about how much of a difference it is 😂🙌🏻 and I just wanted to share this 10 second #transformation that made me laugh to you guys 💋. . So do not trust everything you see on Instagram, don't be upset if your tagged in a photo somewhere and it's not a flattering one 🙈 we all have bad angles and most of all BAD MOMENTS where we can look like something completely else then we thought we looked 😂💁🏼. . I think I look charming on the photo to the left 💁🏼🤷🏼♀️ haha! Mabey not! 😬 . Anyway, here is a #realitycheck for yall to not be discouraged about "the perfect" photos you see on Instagram or anywhere on social media! ❤️