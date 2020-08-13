Instastaar tõmbas tselluliidihäbistajad liistule: ma ei häbene end, ma häbenen teid!

View this post on Instagram
CALLING OUT THE KARENS Everyday online I’m either told I’m obese OR that I’m promoting obesity. Just because you can say something, doesn’t mean you have to say something. And just because I put myself out there on the Internet doesn’t mean I want to hear your nasty word vomit 🤮 Every single day my comments and DMs are bombarded with Karens and their outrageous and downright rude opinions. No one asked you, Karen. And, you know what, the amount of rudeness and negativity is increasing exponentially! What happened to girls support girls? Or treat others how you wish to be treated? Karen, if you’re confident enough to publicly advertise yourself in this light I’ll happily help promote you ✌🏽 Gross.
Austraalia bikiinidisainer Karina Irby on populaarne suunamudija, kes on saanud tuntuks oma avameelsete postitustega, mis keerlevad tema kehaprobleemide ja ekseemi ümber. See muidugi on ta teinud kiusajate sihtmärgiks.
Irby jagab sageli sotsiaalmeedias oma tundeid ja seda, kuidas on võitlus keha armastamisega talle mõjunud. Ometi saab ta jätkuvalt õelaid kommentaare ja kirju. Nüüd otsustas ta kõik need avalikuks teha ning ründajad avalikku häbiposti riputada.