Instastaar tõmbas tselluliidihäbistajad liistule: ma ei häbene end, ma häbenen teid!

CALLING OUT THE KARENS Everyday online I’m either told I’m obese OR that I’m promoting obesity. Just because you can say something, doesn’t mean you have to say something. And just because I put myself out there on the Internet doesn’t mean I want to hear your nasty word vomit 🤮 Every single day my comments and DMs are bombarded with Karens and their outrageous and downright rude opinions. No one asked you, Karen. And, you know what, the amount of rudeness and negativity is increasing exponentially! What happened to girls support girls? Or treat others how you wish to be treated? Karen, if you’re confident enough to publicly advertise yourself in this light I’ll happily help promote you ✌🏽 Gross.