SUHTEKOŠMAARID ⟩ Marilyn Mansoni ohvrid: ta piinas, mõnitas, põletas ja lõikus meid

FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2015 file photo, Marilyn Manson performs in concert during the "End Times Tour 2015" at the Susquehanna Bank Center, in Camden, N.J. Manson's representative said Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, that the singer was injured in a mishap on stage during a New York City performance and taken to a hospital. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File) FOTO: Owen Sweeney/AP